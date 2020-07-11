Black marketers of anti-viral medicine for coronavirus Remdesivir nabbed in Mumbai

Mumbai: Two persons have been arrested in Mumbai over black marketing of anti-viral medicine for coronavirus Remdesivir.

A medicine shop owner and his aide were arrested for allegedly selling anti-viral drug remdesivir at almost four times the market price.

Remdesivir is being considered as the most effective anti-viral medicine as a cure for coronavirus for which the drug is in high demand among coronavirus patients and doctors.

As per reports, Mira Road police arrested the shop owner and his associate for selling remdesivir at steep prices. Sonu Darshi (25) and his aide Rodriques Raul (31) were nabbed after a police decoy contacted them posing as a customer. They quoted Rs 20,000 for the drug which originally costs Rs 5,400 per vial. The accused were caught red-handed while selling the medicine and police recovered four vials of the medicine.

The two men have been booked under IPC Section 420, Essential Commodities Act and Drugs and Cosmetic Act.

(With inputs from India Today)