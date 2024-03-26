BJP writes to EC over ‘violation of MCC, offence committed by DMK’

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday wrote to the Election Commission of India (ECI) over “violation of the Election Model Code of Conduct and offence committed by DMK and its leader Anitha R Radhakrishnan.”

Writing to the Election Commission the BJP requested the EC to direct Anitha R Radhakrishnan to tender an unconditional apology to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Further, in the letter BJP requested the EC to ban him from campaigning further in this election. Also, The BJP requested the EC to order immediate filing of FIR and criminal investigation against him.

