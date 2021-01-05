New-Delhi: Amid Covid-19, there is another health crisis coming up as cases of bird flu have been confirmed in four Indian states that is Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

In Himachal, around 1,800 migratory birds, most of them bar-headed geese found dead at Pong Dam Lake in Kangra district have tested positive for the dreaded avian influenza.

The bird flu is a highly infectious and severe respiratory disease in birds caused by H5N1 influenza which can spread to human beings and turn fatal.

In Rajasthan, deaths of more than 170 new birds were reported on Monday.As per the Animal Husbandry department, over 425 deaths of birds have been reported so far. Bird flu has been confirmed only in Jhalawar district. Report of other deaths is yet to come.

The bird flu outbreak has been reported in some parts of Kottayam and Alappuzha districts in Kerala.Around 1,500 ducks have died in a duck farm in Neendoor panchayat in Kottayam district. Around 40,000 domestic birds will be culled to check the spread of the H5N8 virus.

In Madhya Pradesh, bird flu virus was detected in around 50 crows whose carcasses were found in Indore last week,Some of the carcasses were sent for tests to Bhopal and were found to be carrying the H5N8 virus Notably, crows were also found dead in Mandsaur, Agar-Malwa, Khargone and Sehore.