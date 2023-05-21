Biker hit by bus, dragged for 12 kms in UP’s Etah

Etah (Uttar Pradesh): In another hit-and-drag case, a UP Roadways bus rammed into a bike and dragged it for about 12 kms in Etah, killing the biker.

The incident occurred during the intervening night of May 19 and 20.

The dead body was sent for an autopsy. The deceased has been identified as Vikas Varshney and his family was later handed over his body.

The Etah police said that they have launched a probe into the matter but no arrests have yet been made.

Further details were awaited.

