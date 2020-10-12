Buxar gang rape
Bihar Woman Gang Raped By Seven Men In Buxar, Son Strangulated To Death

By KalingaTV Bureau

Patna: Seven men in Bihar’s Buxar district gang raped a woman and killed her 5-year-old son, an official said on Monday. One person has been arrested.

The incident was reported near Chaigain village on Saturday. A man hunt is underway to nab the others, police said.

The victim had visited a bank in the village to deposit money. While returning home, she was intercepted by the accused and taken to a nearby forest area, where they took turns raping her.

Their brutality did not end there. The accused then strangulated the mother and son (who had accompanied her) using ropes and threw them in to a canal. The men thought them to be dead.

However, passersby rescued them and took them to Sadar hospital where doctors declared the child brought dead. The woman survived.

“The medical examination of the victim is complete and report is awaited. We have arrested one of the accused named Munni Ram and raids are on to nab others,” said K.K. Singh, SDPO of Dumraon range.

RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Jha slammed the law and order situation in Bihar. “It is pathetic. Similar to Hatras. The CM and deputy CM have no control over law and order in the state.”

(With inputs from IANS)

