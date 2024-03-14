Bihar teen stages own kidnapping to avoid going to Leh for work

Patna: A 19-year-old teen boy staged his kidnapping to avoid going to Leh with his friends to look for work. He was nabbed by Delhi Police at New Delhi Railway Station.

According to reports, the accused, identified as Suraj, staged kidnapping as he didn’t want to go Leh due to cold weather conditions in the area.

As per official reports, Suraj and his friends, Vimlesh Shah, and Golu, had boarded a train from Bihar and reached the New Delhi Railway. The three were en route to Leh when Suraj heard his friends discussing the cold weather of Leh. To avoid the cold weather conditions, he slipped away and reached Delhi’s Keshopur Sabzi Mandi.

Following this, he texted his brother that he had been kidnapped and asked him to send Rs 5,000 as ransom to get him released.

After this, they immediately filed a complaint about Suraj being kidnapped. Upon receiving information, the cops initiated a search operation based on the complaint. After searching, the teen boy was recovered safely from the Keshopur Sabzi Mandi.

As per police limits, a probe is underway based on which legal action will be taken against the accused.