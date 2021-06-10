New Delhi: The coronavirus death toll in Bihar revised drastically on Wednesday by the health department of the state. The total number of Covid deaths stood over 9000.

Bihar’s massive revision in its Covid deaths has become controversial with 72% jump due to which India reported 6,148 deaths today.

The Patna High Court had asked for an audit odf Covid deaths in the April-May during the second wave amid the alleged allegations that Bihar has not been transparent regarding the infection and death scale in the state.

The state health department gave a break-up from 38 districts but did not specify when these additional deaths took place. According to the new figures, most deaths took place in state capital Patna (2,303). The city also accounted for the highest number of after verification.