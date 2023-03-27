Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav welcomes first child

New Delhi: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and his wife Rajshree Yadav welcomed their first child on Monday morning. He made the announcement on Twitter with a photo of his new-born daughter.

“God has been pleased and sent a gift in the form of a daughter,” said Tejashwi, the heir apparent of former Union minister and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav.

Yadav’s sister, Rohini Acharya, too, shared her delight, adding that a new guest in the form of a little angel has arrived in their house.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Yadav and tweeted, “Many many congratulations to you and your entire family, Tejashwi ji, for this blessing of Mata Rani on the holy days of Navratri. Lots of love and blessings to daughter Rani, God bless your family always.”

Tejashwi Yadav married his long-time friend Rajshree Yadav on December 9, 2021. She is from Rewari, in Haryana, and has been living in Delhi since childhood. Rajshree and Tejashwi studied together at the DPS school in RK Puram, New Delhi.