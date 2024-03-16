Bihar CM Nitish Kumar distributes portfolios to newly inducted Cabinet ministers, keeps home department

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday allocated portfolios to the newly inducted members of his Cabinet a day after expanding it by inducting 21 legislators who were sworn-in as Ministers.

According to a notification, CM Nitish Kumar is holding general administration, home department, cabinet secretariat, vigilance, election commission and all other departments which were not allocated to other ministers.

Deputy Chief minister Samrat Choudhary is holding finance and commerce departments, while another Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha was given the charge of road construction, mining, geology, art, culture and youth departments.

Vijay Kumar Chaudhary would be in charge of water resource development and parliamentary affairs. Earlier, he was Finance Minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Bijendra Yadav was given energy, planning and development departments, while Prem Kumar was given the cooperative, environment, forest and climate change departments.

Shrawan Kumar was allocated rural development department, while Santosh Kumar Suman was given information technology, minor water resource development and disaster management departments. He was earlier holding the post of SC/ST minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Sumit Kumar Singh was given the charge of science and technology ministry.

Renu Devi got charge of animal husbandry and fisheries department. She was earlier the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

Mangal Pandey was given the charge of health and agriculture departments. He was the health minister in the NDA government and this time given an additional department of agriculture.

Neeraj Kumar Bablu was given the public health engineering department, while Ashok Choudhary got

charge of the rural works department. Earlier, he was building construction minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Leshi Singh was allotted the food and consumers department, Madan Sahani got social welfare department, Nitish Mishra was given the post of industries and tourism minister and Nitin Navin was given the charge of law, urban development and housing ministries.

Dilip Kumar Jaiswal was given the charge of land reforms and revenue department, while Maheshwar Hazari was given the charge of information and public relation departments.

Sheela Kumari Mandal was given the transport department, while Sunil Kumar got charge of the education department. He was earlier liquor prohibition minister in the Mahagathbandhan government.

Janak Ram was given the post of SC/ST Welfare minister, Hari Sahani was given the charge of OBC and EBC welfare department, Krishnandan Paswan was allotted the sugarcane department, Jayant Raj was given the change of building construction department, while Jama Khan was made the minority affairs minister. Khan was minority affairs minister in the Mahagathbandhan government as well.

Liquor prohibition and registration departments were given to Ratnesh Sada.

He was earlier SC/ST minister in the Mahagathbandhan government after Santosh Kumar Suman resigned from the post of minister.

Panchayati Raj department was given to Kedar Prasad Gupta, sports ministry was given to Surendra Mahto while Santosh Kumar Singh was made the labour resource minister.

