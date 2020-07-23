Biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases
Pic credits: Arunachal Times

Biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in India

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: India reported biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, the total positive cases in the country rose to 12, 38, 635 with the detection of fresh 45,720 cases in the 24 hours.

Active cases now stands at 4,26,167 while the recovery rate is 7,82,606.

As many as 29,861 people have died due to the virus in India till now.

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Stable For 4th Consecutive Day

Business

Check The Gold Prices For Today, Click Here

Nation

Pilot Camp MLA Wants Centre To Be Impleaded In Petition Against Speaker

Nation

Policeman Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kashmir’s Kulgam

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.