Biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in India

Biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases & 1,129 deaths in India

New Delhi: India reported biggest single-day spike of 45,720 new cases and 1,129 deaths in the last 24 hours. This was informed by the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

According to the data shared by the Health Ministry, the total positive cases in the country rose to 12, 38, 635 with the detection of fresh 45,720 cases in the 24 hours.

Active cases now stands at 4,26,167 while the recovery rate is 7,82,606.

As many as 29,861 people have died due to the virus in India till now.