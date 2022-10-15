Beware! new scam in Town, gang uses FASTag to deceive people in Delhi

New-Delhi: The Delhi Police Crime Branch has claimed to have busted a gang using FASTag to deceive people by claiming to activate their credit card.

The police have also arrested three men who were involved in the scam using FASTag wallets. The accused were identified as Mohd Zaid, Pawan Singh and Ravi Mittal.

The accused would call people on pretext of activating their credit cards or 5G services and would ask them to transfer money in their FASTag wallets, informed police officials.

Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), said, that the accused gang approached the people who recently bought new credit cards. Zahid use to make fake accounts arranged by kingpin Pawan Singh and Ravi Mittal would create FASTag wallets using the victim’s account details.

Ravi would then withdraw money from FASTag wallets at petrol and CNG pumps in Haryana and Chandigarh and then he would then distribute the money to other members of the group.

Police have recently seized a laptop, a swipe machine, mobile phones, sim cards, luxury vehicles and debit cards from the three accused.