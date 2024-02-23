Bengaluru: Student claims to be ‘terrorist’ on flight to avoid going home, gets arrested

Bengaluru: A student was arrested after he made claims of being a ‘terrorist’ on a flight that was ready to takeoff. The incident took place at the Kempegowda International Airport, reliable reports confirmed.

From what reports state, the student pulled off the stunt in order to avoid flying to him home in Lucknow. He was scared to go home as he feared getting scolded by his parents for securing bad grades.

The 20-year-old has been identified as Adarsh Kumar Singh, an engineering student at a private college in Bengaluru. He was also identified as the son of an Assistant Police Sub Inspector in Uttar Pradesh.

Reportedly, Singh had booked a flight from Bengaluru to Lucknow but changed his mind last minute and tried to get off the plane. He started causing ruckus inside the aircraft which prompted the cabin crew to inform the security.

According to a report by Times of India, when the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel questioned the student, the latter made claims of being the part of a “terrorist” group. The student even exclaimed saying that he would not allow the flight to land safely in Lucknow.

Immediately after which, alerts were sounded by the CISF personnel. Reportedly, a “non specific” threat was issued at the Bengaluru airport while a “specific” one was issued for the Lucknow airport.

Subsequently, the 20-year-old engineering student was handed over to the Bengaluru police who later arrested him. It was during his interrogation that he accepted his lie and revealed the entire truth.

The incident took place on February 17. Reportedly, the student was released on bail on February 20.