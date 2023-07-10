Bengaluru man marries 15 women posing as doctor or engineer; arrested after a decade

Bengaluru: Police has recently arrested a man in Bengaluru who has married nearly 15 women by posing as an engineer or doctor since 2014. Reportedly, the man has children with four of his wives.

The accused has been identified as Mahesh K B Nayak, a resident of Banashankari in the metropolitan city.

According to reports, he used to meet women through matrimonial websites and pose himself as a doctor or engineer and get married to them. He was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by a software engineer from Mysuru, whom he married earlier this year.

During interrogation, it was revealed that Mahesh Nayak has only studied till Class 5. However, the accused often claimed to be a doctor, engineer or a civil contractor. Among all the women he married, he has children with four of them.

As per the reports, Mahesh Nayak even set up a fake clinic in Tumakuru, Bengaluru and employed a nurse give a proof to his claim of being a doctor. But, his lack of proficiency in English raised suspicions among many potential victims. He used to forces the victims for money and if not given, he used to flee with their jewellery.

It is also revealed that Mahesh Nayak used to target women who are financially independent. Meanwhile, his father has also filed an attempt to murder case against him.