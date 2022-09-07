bengaluru flood
Bengaluru flood: luxury cars, properties worth crores underwater

By KalingaTV Bureau 0

The IT hub of India, Bengaluru continues to suffer due to heavy rainfall. The city is completely flooded and the roads are submerged. This has affected the daily life of citizens severely. Employees of multi national companies- even CEOs and CFOs are using tractors to reach their workplaces. In other places, tractors are being used to rescue people stuck in the flooded regions.

Various videos showing luxury cars like Bentley, Lexus, Range Rover, Audi, etc. submerged in water are going viral over social media. Many other cars are also seen stuck in the water.

Many private villas, luxury apartments, and gated communities are also flooded. Properties worth crores are abandoned and have been abandoned.

Yemalur in the Eastern part of the city is suffering due to water-logging. It is home to several critical installations including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas division, some regions of which have also been submerged. Waist deep water was seen near the gates of the HAL unit.

Residents and commuters are being shifted using tractors as their vehicles and houses are getting sub-merged under water.

Houses in posh areas as well as household items in ultra luxurious villas are submerged under water and have been abandoned. Parts of the city have been turned into Ghost towns as people are abandoning their properties due to severe flooding.

CEOs of various companies took to social media to share the state of the city. This included CEO of Unacademy as well as upGrad.

Watch CEO of upGrad, Arjun Mohan’s video on LinkedIn here.

bangalore rain
Image Credit: LinkedIn/Arjun Mohan
