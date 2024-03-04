Bengaluru café blast case handed over to NIA: Reports

Bengaluru: The investigation of the blast case at a café in Bengaluru has been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), claim reports.

Earlier, the suspected accused was seen with a bag allegedly having a bomb inside it was captured in CCTV camera at Rameshwaram café.

In the CCTV footage, the man was seen wearing a cap on his head and with glasses and mask on his face and was carrying a bag.

According to reports, the suspected accused arrived in bus, He went to the food counter, ordered food. He did not eat what he ordered rather left his bag in the dining area and left the café premises.

Later, the blast took place between 12.50 pm and 1 pm on Friday, resulting in injuring ten people. However, there was no loss of life.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru police have detained one more person, who was seen with the suspect and have begun their investigation.

Forensic experts and the bomb disposal squad visited the spot, police said, adding that the case is being investigated from all angles.

Following the blast, the Bengaluru Police registered a case under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Explosives Substances Act in connection with the explosion at the café.