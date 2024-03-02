Investigation will prove whether Bengaluru cafe blast is an act of terror: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that investigation into the case of Bengaluru cafe blast incident will prove whether it is an act of terror.

He made the statement while answering a question on whether the incident was an act of terror. Siddaramaiah further replied that the action will be taken after seeing what will come up in the investigation of the case.

When asked on BJP’s charge that his appeasement policy has resulted in such a situation, CM Siddaramaiah explained that he will condemn the blast incident and he won’t carry out politics out of it.

“During their tenure, incidents of bomb blasts were reported. Which policy led to those incidents? There was a Mangaluru cooker blast incident, what happened then?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

“The suspected bomber, wearing a mask and cap, came in the bus, ate rava idli while sitting at the cafe. Later, he fixed the timer to an explosive, left the bag and left. Nabbing him is going to be an easy task as his photos are caught on the CCTV,” he stated.

When asked whether there is any similarity with the Mangaluru cooker blast case, Siddaramaiah stated that both are different incidents. The bomb was planted in a cooker in that incident.

“Dy CM and the Home Minister had visited the spot and I will also visit the site. The injured are being hospitalised and no one is serious,” he stated.

Also Read: Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect captured on CCTV with bomb inside his bag