week's leave for docs
(Photo: IANS)

Bengal to give a week’s leave to docs after working for 7 days

By IANS
0

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to give seven days’ leave to doctors, nurses and health workers after working for a week, in order to give proper rest to these personnel in the front line of the battle against COVID-19 disease.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has been asked to lay down the mechanism for implementing the new system in consultation with the health ministry.

Related News

ICMR notifies 176 govt and 78 private labs for COVID tests

72 South Delhi families told to self-quarantine after pizza…

All districts in Delhi under COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Google announces global journalism relief fund for local…

“The doctors, nurses and other health workers are not getting any rest. So from now on they will get a week’s rest after working for a week. The Chief Secretary has been asked to implement the new system in consultation with the Health Ministry,” Banerjee told mediapersons.

Banerjee also directed the police top brass to take the initiative to reduce the working hours of police personnel.

You might also like
Nation

ICMR notifies 176 govt and 78 private labs for COVID tests

Nation

72 South Delhi families told to self-quarantine after pizza delivery boy tests…

Nation

All districts in Delhi under COVID-19 ‘red zone’

Nation

Google announces global journalism relief fund for local news

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.