Bengal to give a week’s leave to docs after working for 7 days

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided to give seven days’ leave to doctors, nurses and health workers after working for a week, in order to give proper rest to these personnel in the front line of the battle against COVID-19 disease.

Making the announcement, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said State Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha has been asked to lay down the mechanism for implementing the new system in consultation with the health ministry.

“The doctors, nurses and other health workers are not getting any rest. So from now on they will get a week’s rest after working for a week. The Chief Secretary has been asked to implement the new system in consultation with the Health Ministry,” Banerjee told mediapersons.

Banerjee also directed the police top brass to take the initiative to reduce the working hours of police personnel.