Bank Unions Call For 2-Day Strike Against Proposed Privatisation Of PSBs

By WCE 1
Pic Courtesy: Business Standard

New-Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day bank strike from March 15 against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks.

In the Union Budget presented last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

We have decided to oppose the government’s decision to privatise banks during the meeting of UFBU held on Tuesday, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) will be part of this strike.

You might also like
Nation

Delhi Violence Case: Another Accused Iqbal Singh Arrested

Business

Indian Economic Likely To Recover ‘More Than Full’ In FY22: FinMin Report

Nation

India Logs 11,067 New Covid Cases, 94 More Deaths

Nation

Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: 32 Bodies Recovered, 206 Still Missing

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.