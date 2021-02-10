Bank Unions Call For 2-Day Strike Against Proposed Privatisation Of PSBs

New-Delhi: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) has called for a two-day bank strike from March 15 against the proposed privatisation of public sector banks.

In the Union Budget presented last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the privatisation of two Public Sector Banks (PSBs) as part of its disinvestment plan.

The government has already privatised IDBI Bank by selling its majority stake in the lender to LIC in 2019 and merged 14 public sector banks in the last four years.

We have decided to oppose the government’s decision to privatise banks during the meeting of UFBU held on Tuesday, All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) general secretary C H Venkatachalam said.

Members of UFBU include All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA), All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All India Bank Officers’ Association (AIBOA) and Bank Employees Confederation of India (BEFI).

Others are Indian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), Indian National Bank Officers (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO) will be part of this strike.