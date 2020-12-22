Baba Ka Dhaba owner opens new restaurant in Delhi

New Delhi: Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad has finally opened a luxurious restaurant in Malviya Nagar of Delhi. The restaurant started serving the customers from Monday. The new restaurant has been opened very close to his dhaba from where he rose to fame.

As per reports, the new restaurant will be serving both Indian and Chinese cuisines. The kitchen is equipped with all modern equipment and gears while CCTV cams have been installed inside the eatery. While they have also hired assistants, the 80-year old owner and his wife will continue to cook in the kitchen to retain the taste of the food that they were serving in the dhaba.

Baba Ka Dhaba hit the headlines last October after a YouTuber named Gaurav Wasan shared a video of the old couple on social media where they were seen breaking down and talking about how the lockdown hugely affected their small business. With no time, thousands of netizens viewed the video and shared. The result was, large number of customers thronged to the kiosk as customers. Many of them also donated money. And finally now the owner became able to open a restaurant.