Ayodhya’s Temple trust invites PM Modi for opening ceremony of Ram Temple

Ayodhya: The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust has sent a formal invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram’s idol in the sacred sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple being built at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya.

The ceremony will take place in January 2024 and about 10,000 guests are expected to attend the event.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Ram Mandir trust, said they have proffered a range of dates between January 15 and January 24, though the precise date shall be determined by the Prime Minister.

The invitation letter, bearing the signature of the trust’s president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, states that the Prime Minister’s presence would enhance India’s global reputation.

In anticipation of the congregation of such a notable assemblage, security agencies have devised a foolproof, guest-oriented security apparatus for the ceremony.

The Ayodhya administration is collaborating with security agencies as it expects a considerable influx of devotees.

The temple trust has taken measures to complete the ground floor of the shrine by December this year. To achieve this target, the construction work is now being conducted round-the-clock, replacing the erstwhile 18-hour shift.

The workforce has also been increased from 550 to approximately 1,600 labourers and technicians on the temple premises.