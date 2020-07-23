EFLU Prof Found Dead
Image Credits: IANS

Assistant Professor Of Hyderabad’s EFLU Found Hanging In House

By KalingaTV Bureau

Hyderabad: An assistant professor of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) was found hanging in his house in Tarnaka here on Wednesday, police said.

The decomposed body of Dr Rahul Balusu (45), of EFLU’s Computational Linguistic Department, was found in his apartment flat.

Police suspect that Balusu, a native of Vijyawada, committed suicide as he was reportedly depressed for last few years.

A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered at the Osmania University Police Station.

Inspector S. Rajasekhar Reddy said the police broke open the door of Balusu’s flat as the residents in the building had complained of foul smell emanating from it.

Police suspect that the assistant professor committed suicide two days ago as the body was found in decomposed state.

The body was shifted to a hospital for autopsy and the police began investigations.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Balusu had separated from his wife and was living alone. Police suspect that the depression might have driven him to suicide.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Flood Situation In Assam Worsens, Death Toll Rises To 89

Nation

India is emerging as a land of opportunities, says PM Modi at India Ideas Summit

Business

NPCI launches AutoPay Recurring Payments, Now Paying Monthly Bills quite Safe and…

Nation

Woman saves her 4-yr-old son after fighting with kidnappers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.