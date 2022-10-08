Assam man abducts, rapes & tries to kill girl as she visits Durga Puja pandal with someone else, but she survives

Silchar: Irate over girl’s visit to Durga Puja pandal with someone else, a 26-year-old man allegedly abducted her and tried to kill her after raping her in Assam. The accused has been identified as Sanjay Teli, a tea garden worker.

The 16-year-old victim girl’s family members alleged that she went for Durga Puja on October 3 and did not return home. Due to this, they filed a police complaint on the following day.

Police said that Sanjay Teli allegedly abducted the girl, took her to a jungle area and raped her. He attempted to kill her by slitting her throat. He packed her in a bag and dumped the bag in the jungle. However, she survived the assault, freed herself and walked back home on October 4 afternoon.

The victim girl was soon rushed to the hospital by her family for treatment. Her condition is said to be critical as she is fighting for her life.

Speaking about the crime, Cachar superintendent of police Numal Mahatta said that police, in course of investigation, found that the girl was in a relationship with the accused, who got angry and tried to kill her as she went to Durga Puja with another man.

Sanjay Teli was arrested on the basis of the girl’s initial statement, he added.