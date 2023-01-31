Asaram Bapu gets life imprisonment in 2013 rape case

Gujarat: The Gandhinagar Sessions Court on Tuesday have sentenced self style Godman Asaram Bapu life imprisonment for raping a minor in 2013.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on him.

“The court has accepted the prosecution case and convicted Asaram under Sections 376 2(C) (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code for illegal detention, among others,” informed Special Public Prosecutor RC Kodekar.

In the year 2013, an FIR was registered against Asaram Bapu and six others at Chandkheda police station in Ahmedabad that Asaram had raped a woman disciple on several occasions from 2001 to 2006 when she was residing at the ashram at Motera near Ahmedabad.

He was booked under sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 354A (sexual harassment), 370(4) (trafficking), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120(B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.