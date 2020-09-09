Army jawan hangs himself at Rashtrapati Bhawan
Representational image

Army jawan hangs himself at Rashtrapati Bhawan barracks

By IANS

New Delhi: An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in the barracks of Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police received a call at around 4 a.m. on Wednesday that 38-year-old Tek Bahadur Thapa has hung himself from a ceiling fan inside the barrack. Officials from South Avenue Police Station reached the spot and took the jawan to hospital but he was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Related News

16-yr-old TikTok Star Found Hanging in Delhi

Woman raped in moving bus in UP

Delhi Police Files Two Charge Sheets in Delhi Riots Case in…

Two Pakistan HC officials caught spying, met defence…

“The reason for the suicide is not known also no suicide note has been found yet. We are investigating the matter,” said Additional DCP New Delhi Deepak Yadav.

Sources said that Thapa was undergoing treatment for hypertension in the Base hospital.

Thapa was posted in Gorkha Rifles and was a resident of Nepal. According to the police, he took the extreme step when his roommates were asleep. The body has been sent for post-mortem and an inquiry initiated.

You might also like
Nation

Oxford Covid-19 Vaccine Trial On Hold After Participant’s Illness

Nation

India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 43.7 lakh with 89k fresh cases, 1,115 deaths in…

Business

Petrol And Diesel Prices Remains Unchanged For Straight 3 Days In Bhubaneswar

Nation

Commuters elated as Metro’s Blue, Pink line resume services

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7