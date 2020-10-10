Pakistan weapons smuggling foiled
(Photo: @ChinarcorpsIA/ Twitter)

Army foils Pakistani terrorists’s bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir

By IANS

Srinagar: The Army has foiled an attempt by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to smuggle war-like stores into India and seized arms and ammunition on the LoC in Karen Sector, officials said on Saturday.

Related News

2 Soldiers Martyred In Kashmir Terror Attack

BSF foils Pakistan terrorists infiltration bid in Jammu and…

4.8 earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

BSF officer dies on duty in Kashmir

“The Army noticed 2-3 men sending something in a tube tied to a rope across the Kishanganga river. Troops immediately reached the spot and seized four AK-74 rifles, eight magazines and 240 rounds.”

The Army said that the area has been cordoned off and search was in progress.

You might also like
State

Reprint Aadhaar PVC card online for Rs 50; Check details here

Nation

MHA Issues Fresh Advisory To States On Women Safety

Sports

Dhoni’s Daughter Ziva Gets Rape Threats After CSK Lost IPL Match To KKR

State

Government job amid corona crisis; Check details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.