Army aircraft crash-lands in Bihar’s Gaya, both pilots safe

Patna: An aircraft of the Indian Army’s Officers Training Academy with two pilots on board crashes in Bihar’s Gaya on Tuesday.

Two pilots, including a female, survived with minor injuries.

The incident took place in the Kanchanpur village under Bodh Gaya sub-division.

The Officers Training Academy (OTA) aircraft was on a routine training programme.

The villagers said that two pilots were inside the aircraft when it crash-landed in an agricultural field. The villagers helped in rescuing the pilots and later informed the local police and OTA.

The OTA officers reached the village and both pilots were taken to the base camp for medial aid.

Also Read: Two IAF Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team Aircraft Crash In Bengaluru