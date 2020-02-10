Anti-CAA Jamia protesters clash with cops

New Delhi: Tension erupted during the anti-CAA protest march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament here on Monday. A scuffle ensued when police confronted the protesters who tried to push forward towards Parliament. In the melee that ensued, many from both sides fainted.

Coming up against four layers of barricades and massive security deployment, some of the protesters tried to climb over the barricades. But they met with stiff resistance from the police.

When shoes were hurled at the police from inside the ranks of the protesters, the organisers quickly stepped in to tell the protesters not to indulge in violence.

The anti-CAA march from Jamia Millia Islamia to Parliament began behind schedule on Monday amid heavy security deployment. The police had earlier denied permission to the protesters for the march.

The march to Parliament was called by the Jamia Coordination Committee against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

A similar march on January 30 had created a controversy after a man raising pro-CAA slogans opened fire injuring a protesting student.