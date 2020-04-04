Coronavirus in Andhra
Photo Credit: IANS

Andhra Pradesh reports 16 New Cases of Covid-19, Tally climbs to 180

By IANS
Amaravathi: The COVID-19 positive numbers continue to climb steadily with every passing day in Andhra Pradesh. The state has reported 16 new cases in the 12 hours ending 10 a.m. on Saturday. With this, the state’s tally of COVID-19 cases stood at 180.

According to the statement issued by the state nodal officer on Saturday, four new cases each were reported from Kishna and Kadapa districts respectively. Similarly, three new cases, each from Guntur and Kurnool districts were confirmed, and Chittooru and Prakaasam districts reported one case each.

On Friday, the state had announced the first COVID-19 death. A 55-year-old man had died on Monday but the authorities announced it on Friday after ascertaining the cause of death as COVID-19.

Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a spurt in COVID-19 positive cases after hundreds of people from the state returned from a Tablighi Jamaat event held between March 15-17 in Delhi.

The state has put in place an elaborate containment strategy involving quarantining and monitoring all foreign returnees and Delhi returnees.

