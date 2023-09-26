Andhra HC reserves order on Chandrababu Naidu’s bail plea in Angallu case

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s anticipatory bail petition in Angallu violence case.

Naidu and other leaders of the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) were booked for attempt to murder by the police in connection with the violent incidents that occurred in Angallu village in Annamaya district on August 4.

The incidents at Angallu and in Punganur town in Chittoor district had occurred when the TDP chief was visiting the region to see the status of irrigation projects.

During the hearing, Naidu’s lawyer P. Venkateshwarlu argued that a false case was lodged against him. He said leaders of ruling party YSR Congress attacked the TDP men during Naidu’s visit. He submitted to the court that NSG commandos protected Naidu during the stone pelting by the ruling party leaders.

Naidu’s counsel also brought to the court’s notice that several persons named accused in the case were already released on bail.

Last week, the High Court granted bail to 79 leaders of TDP in the Punganur and Angallu violence cases.

Another 30 TDP leaders, including Naidu, have filed anticipatory bail petitions in these two cases.

On August 9, police had booked Naidu and other TDP leaders for attempt to murder, rioting and criminal conspiracy in connection with Angallu incidents.

Chandrababu Naidu has been named accused number one in the FIR registered at Mudivedu police station.

Former minister Devineni Uma, senior leader Amarnath Reddy, MLC Bhumireddy Ramgopal Reddy, Nallari Kishore, D. Ramesh, G. Narhari, S. Chinnababu, P. Nani and others have also been named in the FIR.

Naidu is currently in judicial custody in Skill Development Scam while the Crime Investigation Department (CID) is also seeking his custody for questioning in two more graft cases.