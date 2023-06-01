Amid Manipur violence, Rajiv Singh appointed New DGP

Imphal: Amid violence in Manipur, Rajiv Singh has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) a day after his transfer from Tripura.

He replaces P Doungel, who has been transferred to the post of OSD (Home), according to an official order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The transfer came after violence broke out in Manipur on May 3 to protest the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Singh is a 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre. The order read, “The Governor of Manipur is also pleased to order that Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR: 93) should take charge of the post of DGP, Manipur from Shri P. Doungel, IPS (MA:87) immediately upon joining the State Government.”

Singh who was working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur as per an order of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest,” the union home ministry order had said.