Coronavirus
All patients suffering from cold, cough and fever to be examined for COVID19: ICM

By KalingaTV Bureau
New Delhi: The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)  today  announced that all patients hospitalized for respiratory illness, cold, cough and fever will be examined for Covid-19 infection.

The decision was taken to stop the spreading of the corona-virus infection, said ICMR. Such a step can be considered as a ‘nip in the bud’ step in this case of a pandemic situation, it added.

The country is presently in the Stage-2 of coronavirus where there is a local transmission from positive cases. As of now, there is no case of stage-3 when the disease spreads in the community, but the chances of it cannot be avoided.

