Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Ever heard of a monkey being given a life sentence. The Kanpur zoo has a monkey which will remain behind the bars for all its life.

The monkey, named ‘Kalua’, is a native of Mirzapur district. He has bitten over 250 persons in Mirzapur, of whom one died.

According to the reports, Kalua was a pet monkey of a local occultist who would regularly give him liquor to drink.

Over a period of time, the monkey became alcoholic and when the occultist died, Kalua stopped getting liquor and became aggressive.

As he went on a biting spree and created terror in Mirzapur, forest and zoo teams were called in to catch the monkey.

After several efforts, Kalua was caught and brought to the Kanpur zoo.

“We kept him in isolation for some months and then shifted him to a separate cage. There has been no change in his behaviour and he remains as aggressive as he was. It has been three years since he was brought here, but now it has been decided that he will remain in captivity all his life,” said the zoo doctor Mohd Nasir.

The monkey is six-years-old and the zoo doctor said that if he was set free, he would harm people wherever he went. Kalua has not even befriended his cage keeper till now.