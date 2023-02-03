Air India Express Calicut bound flight lands in Abu Dhabi after flame detected in engine

An Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi to Calicut landed back at Abu Dhabi airport after a flame was detected in one of the engines.

The aircraft landed safely and all passengers are safe, informed Air India Express.

The DGCA informed that today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in the airturnbac due to the No.1 engine flameout at 100ft during climb.

According to sources, the pilot of the Air India express noticed the flame and returned back to Abu Dhabi.

