Ailing Andhra Boy Dies After Visit To Court Seeking Mercy-Killing Permission

Chittoor (AP): Fate dealt a cruel blow to a mother who had knocked the doors of the local court with a mercy-killing petition for her ailing 10-year old son.

With courts not functioning due to the Covid-induced lockdown, the mother, Aruna, was returning home with her son, when the latter suddenly breathed his last on Tuesday.

The boy, Harshavardhan, was a resident of Beerjepalli village under Chowdepalli Mandal in Chittoor district.

Locals said that the boy had fallen off the roof of his school around four years ago, and was bed-ridden ever since. He used to suffer from bleeding from his nose. Ever since, his economically weak family had been running around hospitals for his treatment, but to no avail.

Finally, after spending all their meagre finances on his treatment, the family could no longer bear the financial pressure. In desperation, Aruna decided to approach the court for help.

Taking her son along, Aruna reached the junior civil judges court at Punganoor two days ago, to submit a plea seeking approval for euthanasia if the court cannot support her son’s treatment.

After the locals informed her that the court was closed due to the lockdown, she was on her way back to her village on Tuesday. But Harshavardhan’s health condition deteriorated mid-way, and he died in his mother’s arms.

The inconsolable mother recalled how she had taken her child for treatment to several hospitals, but could not get him cured.

(IANS)