Aditya-L1 shares selfie, clicks images of Earth and Moon

Bengaluru: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that Aditya-L1 took a selfie and clicked images of the Earth and the Moon. The space agency also shared images and a selfie that Aditya-L1 had clicked.

In a post on microblogging site X. ISRO shared a video of the images taken by Aditya-L1.

“Aditya-L1 Mission: Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon.”

Aditya-L1 Mission:

👀Onlooker! Aditya-L1,

destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point,

takes a selfie and

images of the Earth and the Moon.#AdityaL1 pic.twitter.com/54KxrfYSwy — ISRO (@isro) September 7, 2023

On September 5, Aditya-L1 had successfully undergone the second Earth-bound manoeuvre. Earlier on September 3, the spacecraft had performed the first Earth-bound manoeuvre of the country’s maiden solar mission.

The spacecraft will undergo two more Earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before placing in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1. Aditya-L1 is expected to arrive at the intended orbit at the L1 point after about 127 days.