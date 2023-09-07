Aditya-L1 shares selfie, clicks images of Earth and Moon
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday said that Aditya-L1 took a selfie and clicked images of the Earth and the Moon
The space agency also shared images and a selfie that Aditya-L1 had clicked.
In a post on microblogging site X. ISRO shared a video of the images taken by Aditya-L1.
“Aditya-L1 Mission: Onlooker! Aditya-L1, destined for the Sun-Earth L1 point, takes a selfie and images of the Earth and the Moon.”
On September 5, Aditya-L1 had successfully undergone the second Earth-bound manoeuvre. Earlier on September 3, the spacecraft had performed the first Earth-bound manoeuvre of the country’s maiden solar mission.
The spacecraft will undergo two more Earth-bound orbital manoeuvres before placing in the transfer orbit towards the Lagrange point L1. Aditya-L1 is expected to arrive at the intended orbit at the L1 point after about 127 days.