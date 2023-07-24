ACP allegedly shoots wife, nephew, then self in Pune, motives unclear

Pune: In a shocker, a 57-year-old Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) from Amravati, identified as Bharat S. Gaikwad, reportedly killed his wife, nephew, and then took his own life at their home in Pune early on Monday.

According to the Chaturshringi Police’s preliminary investigation, the disturbing event occurred around 3-4 am, prompting immediate response from the police teams.

The ACP, who was stationed at the Rajapeth Division of Amravati City Police, allegedly used a pistol to shoot his 44-year-old wife, Moni, and his 34-year-old nephew, Deepak, before turning the weapon on himself.

The deceased ACP Gaikwad had two children, who were residing with his wife and nephew in Baner, Pune. He had returned home for a vacation on Saturday from Amravati.

So far, no suicide note has been found at the ACP’s residence, leaving the exact reasons behind this double murder and suicide unclear. However, authorities are considering the possibility of a family dispute or some form of enmity as potential motives.

The shocking incident has sent shockwaves through the state police circles. Further investigations are underway to understand the circumstances that led to this devastating event.