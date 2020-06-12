Internet banking has made our life extremely easy today. You can transfer money at any time to anyone all over the world through internet. Internet banking protects us from long lines of banks and congestion. With this our energy and time are also saved. Money is transferred in a pinch through net banking but we also need to be very careful simultaneously.

Many such cases keep coming up when the account holders enter the wrong account number and the money gets transferred to the account of another bank account holder. In such a situation, the customer does not understand what to do and what not to do. This can happen to you at any time. There is no need to panic, your money does not sink. Actually according to the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India, if anyone has any such problem, he is given a refund of one rupee each.

According to the rules, if money is transferred from someone’s account to another bank’s customer account, then the bank will have to refund all the money to that person. Now the question is, how to get the money back? Actually the customer should inform the bank first of all. After this, the bank will ask for a screenshot of your transaction and if you have it, hand it over to the bank.

After this, the bank will contact the bank whose money has been transferred to the customer’s account. After that, the bank will contact its customer and take the information from the customer. And after consent, the original source will transfer the money in the account of the person who sent the money by mistake. Keep in mind that this is possible only if the person in whose account money has been transferred by mistake, please agree to it.

Explain that in how many days and how soon the refund will take, it depends on the fact that you have accidentally transferred the money in the same bank to another bank. However, if you want to avoid wrong transactions, always transfer the money and check the account number of the person to whom the money is to be sent. After doing this you will avoid getting caught in this adversity.