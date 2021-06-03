New Delhi: The contact tracing application of India, Aarogya Setu, had rolled out some new features that shall display the vaccination status of users who have enrolled on the platform.

Reportedly, a blue tick mark to the concerned people who have been vaccinated. Along with the tick mark the app’s status shall also read as ‘ You are vaccinated ‘ under health status on the home page.

Aarogya Setu announced the new feature via its official Twitter handle. According to the tweet, if you have got fully vaccinated, you will be eligible to get two blue ticks and the Blue Shield marking your contribution towards the fight against COVID.

The Aarogya Setu users shall get the option to update their respective vaccination status incase they have not taken the revised self-assessment. On taking the self-assessment on Aarogya Setu, all those who have been jabbed with a single dose shall get a single blue border with vaccination status on their home screen along with Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

With the second dose, the home screen will have a double border and Aarogya Setu logo will have double tick. This will be reflected 14 days after the second dose. This is done after verification of Vaccination Status from the CoWIN portal.

This is based on the declaration of vaccination status given by the user during the self-assessment. The unverified status becomes verified after an OTP based check from the CoWIN backend.

This would make easy check of Vaccination Status possible for travel and access to various premises.