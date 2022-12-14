A man allegedly thrown acid on a schoolgirl in Delhi’s Dwarka area

A man has thrown acid on a Class 12 schoolgirl near Delhi's Dwarka district area. The girl is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

New Delhi:  A man allegedly threw acid on a Class 12 girl near Delhi’s Dwarka area.

The girl is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

According to M. Harsha Vardhan, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka), a police control room (PCR) call was received around 9 a.m. regarding an acid attack incident in Mohan Garden area.

The caller told police that a 17-year-old girl was allegedly attacked with some acid-like substance by a man riding pillion on a bike around 7.30 a.m.

“The girl was with her younger sister at the time of the incident. She has raised suspicion over two persons known to them. While one person has been detained, further investigation into the matter is on,” said the DCP.

Further details are awaited.

