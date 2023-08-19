9 Indian Army soldiers killed in accident in Ladakh

New Delhi: In a tragic incident as many as 9 Indian Army soldiers were killed in an accident in Ladakh on Saturday. The accident took place near Kyari town when their vehicle fell into a gorge. ANI tweeted about the incident today.

As per reports, the troops were moving from Karu garrison to Kyari near Leh when the accident took place. Many troops have suffered injuries also in the accident, ANI mentioned in the tweet quoting Defence Officials.

Initially report of death of 7 soldier surfaced. However, later it was informed that the death toll increased to nine while one has been injured.