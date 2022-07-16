8 CRPF troopers injured in Jammu & Kashmir road accident

By WCE 1
accident
Representational Image

Srinagar: Eight CRPF troopers were injured on Saturday in a road accident in J&K’s Pulwama district.

Police sources said a CRPF vehicle collided with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Goripora (Awantipora) crossing in Pulwama district today.

“Eight CRPF jawans belonging to 130 battalion were injured in this accident.”

“They were shifted to primary health centre in Awantipora town where attending doctors referred two of the injured for specialised treatment to Srinagar”, sources said.

