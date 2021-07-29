8.72L posts vacant in Central govt departments: Minister

New Delhi: The Centre informed the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that around 8.72 lakh posts in different Central government departments lay vacant as on March 1, 2020.

In response to a question raised by the Leader of Opposition in the Upper House, Mallikarjun Kharge, Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, said that as on March 1, 2020, the sanctioned strength of all the Central government departments was 40,04,941, out of which 31,32,698 were occupied, and 8,72,243 were vacant.

After repeated adjournments amid sloganeering by the Opposition MPs, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the large part on Thursday, though it passed a Bill to amend the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2011.

