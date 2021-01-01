Nowadays many news related to the 7th Pay Commission is very much on discussion as people doing government jobs want to know things related to it. Amid this time, a peace of good news is coming for the youth you have got new appointments.

The Punjab government led by Captain Amrinder Singh has approved the decision of giving salary to the youths who got new jobs in the state according to the Seventh Pay Commission.

According to reports, the Amarinder government of the state is going to give a new pay scale (matrix) keeping in view the seventh pay commission. Along with this, some amendments in the Civil Services Rules have also been approved by the Congress Government. The cabinet has also cleared the restructuring of 10 departments. These important decisions have been decided in the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.

It may be noted here that in a Virtual Cabinet meeting, the Center has agreed to the decision to amend the bind-1, Part-1, Rule 4.1 (1) for new appointment/recruitment as per salary scale. After this decision of the state government, the new recruiters will also be able to get the benefit easily.