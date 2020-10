75,829 Covid Positives In India In The Past 24 Hours With 940 Deaths

Bhubaneswar: India’s Covid -19 tally crosses 65-lakh mark with a spike of 75,829 new cases and 940 deaths reported in last 24 hours.

Total case tally stands at 65,49,374 including 9,37,625 active cases, 55,09,967 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 1,01,782 deaths informed by the Union Health Ministry.

India retains its second place in the worst affected nations of the world.