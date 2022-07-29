7-year-old Pune girl sets Guinness world record in limbo skating

Deshna Nahar, a seven-year-old girl from Pune, made it to the Guinness Book of world Records for skating under 20 cars simultaneously in the fastest time. With this she broke the record set by a Chinese youngster of 14 years.

Deshna skated underneath the 20 cars in a world-record-breaking performance on April 16 in Pune, covering the 193-foot distance in 13:74 seconds.

Earlier, a Chinese girl aged 14 had set the record in 2015 by covering the same distance in 14:15 seconds.

As per reports, for the past two years, Deshna has been learning to skate, and over the previous six months, she had been preparing for this record in limbo skating. All throughout, her coach gave her a lot of encouragement. He pushed her to perform better.

Deshna’s father reportedly said that he built a practice track for his daughter because there wasn’t enough room for her practice sessions.

The family received a formal certificate from the Guinness Book of Records team on June 14.

Deshna has taken part in many competitions across the country, taking home around 40 medals and roughly 16 certificates in several skating competitions so far.