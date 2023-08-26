9 killed after train coach of Lucknow-Rameswaram Express catches fire in Madurai

Chennai: At least nine people were killed and 20 others seriously injured on Saturday after a fire erupted inside the coach of a passenger train at the Madurai railway station in Tamil Nadu.

Railways sources said that the incident occurred on the Lucknow-Rameswaram Express. It incident occured at around 5:15 am inside a special coach meant for a private party while the train was parked at Madurai station.

The initial findings suggest that the fire might have started because some passengers were using gas cylinders that they weren’t supposed to have to make tea and snacks while the train was parked.

This particular coach started its journey in Lucknow on August 17 and was supposed to reach Chennai by the next day, Sunday.

Fire personnel from Madurai arrived on the scene and doused the blaze.

Commenting on the incident, Madurai District Collector MS Sangeetha said, “Around 5.30 am today, there was a fire in a coach halted here at Madurai railway station. There were pilgrims travelling from Uttar Pradesh in it. When they lit the gas stove to make coffee, the gas cylinder blasted. As of now, we have retrieved nine bodies.”

According to reports, The Southern Railways announced an ex-gratia of rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.

Further details are awaited.