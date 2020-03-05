New Delhi : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has suspended seven Members of Parliament belonging to the Congress. The suspension will remain in place for the rest of the Budget session which ends on April 3.

The suspension came about after some Congress party MPs snatched a copy of a Bill, tore the papers and tossed them at Rama Devi who was in the Chair at the time.

The Congress members who have been suspended are T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakosh, Gaurav Gogoi, Unnithan, Gurpreet Singh Aujala, Benny Behanan and Manikkam Tagore.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Reacting to the suspension of its members, Congress’ leader Adhir Ranjan Chaoudhary said: “We did nothing wrong”.

Ever since Parliament resumed the Budget session on March 2, Congress MPs have been disrupting proceedings with slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the riots that shook several parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 25.

