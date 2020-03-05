Speaker Om Birla
Pic Source: Lok Sabha TV

7 Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha

By KalingaTV Bureau
0 16

New Delhi : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla  has suspended seven Members of Parliament belonging to the Congress. The suspension will remain in place for the rest of the Budget session which ends on April 3.

The suspension came about after some Congress party MPs snatched a copy of a Bill, tore the papers and tossed them at Rama Devi who was in the Chair at the time.

The Congress members who have been suspended are T.N. Prathapan, Dean Kuriakosh, Gaurav Gogoi, Unnithan, Gurpreet Singh Aujala, Benny Behanan and Manikkam Tagore.

Related News

Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance over COVID-19…

PM Modi lauds Biju Patnaik on Twitter: Posts document of…

‘Nirbhaya wanted her rapists punished, that kind of…

COVID-free certificate must for travel to India: Govt

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Reacting to the suspension of its members, Congress’ leader Adhir Ranjan Chaoudhary said: “We did nothing wrong”.

Ever since Parliament resumed the Budget session on March 2, Congress MPs have been disrupting proceedings with slogans demanding the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah over the riots that shook several parts of north-east Delhi from February 23 to 25.

(IANS)

You might also like
Nation

Delhi govt suspends biometric attendance over COVID-19 threat

State

PM Modi lauds Biju Patnaik on Twitter: Posts document of 1945 that depicts…

Nation

‘Nirbhaya wanted her rapists punished, that kind of crime not repeated’

Nation

COVID-free certificate must for travel to India: Govt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.