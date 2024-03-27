6 naxalities killed following encounter with security personnel in Chattisgarh’s Bijapur

Bijapur: Atleast six naxalities including a woman cadre bodies were killed following encounter between security forces and naxals in the forest area near Chikurbatti Pushbaka in bijapur district of Chhatisgarh.

As per reports, the gunfight took place in the jungles of Chikurbhatti and Pusbaka villages under Basaguda police station area.

Acting on a tip-off the security personnel was out on Anti-naxal operation, when they found some movements of the naxals in the jungle and then an encounter broke out between forces and the naxals.

After the exchange of fire stopped, bodies of six Naxalites, including a woman, were recovered from the spot.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its elite unit CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) were involved in the operation.

The search operation is still underway.

