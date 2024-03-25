6 drown in Telangana in separate incidents during holi celebration

Hyderabad: Holi revelry took a tragic turn as 6 drown in Telangana on Monday.

In the first incident, four youngsters drowned in Wardha river in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The youth had gone to the river for a bath after playing Holi with friends.

Police said that the incident occurred near Thatipalli in Kautala mandal. The youth in the age group of 22-25 hailed from Nadeemabad village in the same mandal.

The deceased were identified as Alam Sai (22), P. Kamlakar (25), Uppula Santosh (23) and Y. Praveen (24).

Police recovered the bodies with the help of local fishermen and swimmers and shifted them for autopsy. Police suspect that all of them were drunk.

In another incident, two youths died due to drowning in a lake in Rangareddy district. The incident occurred in Pedda Cheruvu in Maheshwaram mandal.