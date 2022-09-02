Gujarat accident

6 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Mows Down People In Gujarat

By Abhilasha 0 0

Arvalli: In a deadly incident, atleast 6 people were killed and seven others sustain critical injuries after a car mowed down people walking towards Ambaji in Aravalli district.

According to reports, around 14 pedestrians were visiting Ambaji when a car suddenly hit them. Following which six people died on the spot and seven sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The identity of those killed and injured in the accident is being ascertained.

You might also like
Nation

Gold worth Rs 86.7L seized from passenger at Lucknow airport

Nation

SC asks MHA to seek reports from 8 states on plea alleging attacks on Christians

Nation

India’s first indigenously-developed vaccine for cervical cancer unveiled

Nation

Grand temple proposed at site of demolished Twin Towers

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.