6 Dead, 7 Injured After Car Mows Down People In Gujarat

Arvalli: In a deadly incident, atleast 6 people were killed and seven others sustain critical injuries after a car mowed down people walking towards Ambaji in Aravalli district.

According to reports, around 14 pedestrians were visiting Ambaji when a car suddenly hit them. Following which six people died on the spot and seven sustained injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital for further treatment.

The identity of those killed and injured in the accident is being ascertained.